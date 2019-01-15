After the vicious sell-off in Bitcoin mid November the prices of cryptocurrencies stabilized. Since then, over the course of the past 6 weeks, it is fair to say that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are a boring market. Now this may be a very bullish setup long term for 2 reasons. Although our Bitcoin price forecast 2019 seems very far off, this boring market may help Bitcoin eventually reach our price target. Fundamentally, nothing has changed, and our 5 cryptocurrency predictions are fully in tact. As fundamentals in the crypto market has not changed, why is it that Bitcoin and crypto prices ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...