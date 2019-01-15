

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After once again failing to sustain an initial upward move, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.



Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.711 percent.



The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the impact of the ongoing government shutdown.



Traders were also digesting U.S. reports on producer price inflation in December and New York manufacturing activity in January.



Early in the day, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest decrease in producer prices in the month of December,



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand dipped by 0.2 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected prices to slip by 0.1 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices edged down by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by 0.3 percent in November. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed New York manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in over a year in the month of January.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slumped to 3.9 in January after tumbling to a revised 11.5 in December.



A positive reading still indicates growth, although economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 10.8.



'December's drop in the producer price index was mostly an energy story, but there are signs of underlying price pressures moderating too,' said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics. 'On its own, that won't be enough to stop the Fed hiking.'



'But with the incoming survey evidence still weakening, as evidenced by the further slump in the NY Fed manufacturing index in January, the case for the Fed to be patient is getting stronger,' he added.



Reports on import and export prices and homebuilder confidence may attract attention on Wednesday along with the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.



