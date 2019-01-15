

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $462 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $579 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, United Continental Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $657 million or $2.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $10.49 billion from $9.45 billion last year.



United Continental Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $657 Mln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q4): $10.49 Bln vs. $9.45 Bln last year.



