

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are predicted to rise 3.0 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year after jumping 7.6 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year in October.



Japan also will see November numbers for its tertiary industry index and December data for producer prices.



The tertiary industry index is predicted to sink 0.5 percent on month after climbing 1.9 percent in October. Producer prices are tipped to ease 0.3 percent on month and add 1.8 percent on year after slipping 0.3 percent on month and rising 2.3 percent on year in November.



Australia will see January results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in December, the index added 0.1 percent to a score of 104.4.



China will see December figures for new home prices; in November, prices were up 0.98 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide December numbers for credit card spending; in November, overall spending was down 0.2 percent on month and retail spending was down 0.4 percent on month.



