Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE: RLTY.U) ("Tidal Royalty"), a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Diem Cannabis, has made considerable progress towards expansion of its operations into the state of Massachusetts.

Further to Tidal Royalty's news release dated September 4, 2018, Tidal Royalty and Diem Cannabis entered into an agreement whereby Tidal Royalty agreed to provide Diem Cannabis with up to US$12,500,000 over three years to develop and operate a large-scale cultivation and processing facility and up to four dispensaries in Massachusetts. In exchange, Diem Cannabis will pay Tidal Royalty 15% of sales from the financed operations. Since that announcement, Diem Cannabis has secured properties for dispensaries in Worcester and Springfield, a municipal license to operate a dispensary in Worcester, and a property and municipal license for cultivation and production in Orange. Diem Cannabis also purchased New England Patient Network (NEPN), a licensed operator of Registered Marijuana Dispensaries in the state, in December 2018. The acquisition will permit Diem Cannabis to operate medical marijuana treatment centers and is expected to provide priority consideration for Diem Cannabis' expected forthcoming recreational cannabis licensing application.

"While we have always had confidence in the Diem Cannabis team's ability to execute on their expansion plan, we are nonetheless impressed by how quickly they have been able to secure key strategic locations and garner municipal support for their efforts," said Paul Rosen, Tidal Royalty's CEO and Chairman. "Diem Cannabis is managed by experienced cannabis operators and they have maintained laser focus on working with local stakeholders to build partnerships that will sustain them in the long term."

Massachusetts legalized medical cannabis in 2013 and adult use in 2016, with the first recreational sales having occurred in November 2018. With a population of 6.8 million and over 25 million visitors each year, as reported by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, the market for cannabis sales in the state are projected by Statista to exceed US$1 billion annually by 2020. This past week, the Cannabis Advisory Board's public safety committee recommended that the Cannabis Control Commission permit cannabis delivery and license social consumption lounges.

Diem Cannabis is an experienced cannabis operator that holds six operating licenses in Oregon and operates cultivation, processing and retail locations in Salem and Portland. Diem Cannabis is known for its unique retail experiences that create safe, inviting environments for new and experienced consumers. Besides Massachusetts, Diem Cannabis plans further expansion in additional states and is in discussion with Tidal Royalty to explore opportunities to work together on such plans.

Tidal Royalty's portfolio of royalty financing and equity investments now includes: VLF Holdings LLC d/b/a Diem Cannabis (Oregon and Massachusetts); Lighthouse Strategies, LLC (California and Nevada); and FLRish, Inc. d/b/a Harborside (California). Tidal Royalty is currently in the process of evaluating multiple additional opportunities across the U.S., including in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Michigan. Tidal Royalty intends to provide further information on those opportunities when the respective parties reach an agreement and execute letters of intent.

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

About Diem Cannabis

Further information about Diem Cannabis generally can be found at https://hellodiem.com/ and information about Diem Cannabis' expansion can be found at https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diem-cannabis-completes-key-milestones-towards-massachusetts-expansion-300777337.html. Tidal Royalty does not hereby incorporate any information from Diem Cannabis, whether in Diem Cannabis' website or in any of its news releases or otherwise into this news release, into Tidal Royalty's filings with securities regulators or stock markets, or into any other disclosure to Tidal Royalty's investors.

