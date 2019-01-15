Glassdoor Now In Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand

Platform Offers the Latest Jobs Paired with Employee-Provided Reviews, Ratings, Salaries and More on Specific Employers

MILL VALLEY, California, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced its entry into Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand. Glassdoor aims to give job seekers a competitive search advantage through access to all the latest job listings alongside reviews and insights shared by those who know hiring companies best: their employees. Glassdoor welcomes approximately 62 million1 unique monthly visitors worldwide and has 18 localized sites around the world.

Glassdoor is on a mission to help people find a job and company they love - each localized site and mobile app is a free resource for job seekers. People can customize their online job search to discover jobs based on job title, location, distance, industry, company size, company rating and more. Job seekers can also set up alerts notifying them of relevant new jobs as soon as they appear online.

In addition, before applying for or accepting a job, job seekers can research what it's really like to work at potential employers. Glassdoor currently offers more than 45 million2 company reviews, salary reports, and insights, shared by employees. No other jobs platform combines the latest open jobs with this level of depth and detail into specific jobs at specific companies.

"We believe that by pairing together the latest jobs with useful insights into a company's work environment, pay practices and other important facets of employment, we can make the job search and recruiting process better. When job seekers are more informed about a job and company, we know it leads to a better match with the employer," said John Lamphiere, Vice President and Managing Director of Glassdoor International. "Glassdoor has always appealed to a wide global audience and with increased focus on Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand, we are looking to make the Glassdoor experience for people and businesses in these locations even more valuable."

Glassdoor uses a 'give-to-get' model, offering free access to all Glassdoor data once someone contributes their own content, such as a company review or salary report. This model helps reduce the likelihood of extremely positive or negative reviews and encourages more neutral and balanced company ratings on Glassdoor. The average company rating on Glassdoor is 3.43 on a five-point scale.

Glassdoor also helps employers recruit and hire quality, informed candidates at scale and currently partners with a growing and diverse set of 7,800 employers. In addition, there are 175,000 employers using a Glassdoor Free Employer Account, allowing authorized company representatives to engage on the platform to respond to reviews, post company updates and access basic analytics to make more informed recruiting decisions.

Glassdoor is an increasingly influential platform for people to find and apply to jobs and research employers, and nearly four in five (79 percent) Glassdoor users are more likely to apply to an open job if the employer is active on Glassdoor4 (e.g. responds to reviews, updates its profile, shares updates on company culture and work environment). In addition, hires who use Glassdoor have a 30 percent5higher retention rate.

Google Analytics, August 2018 Glassdoor Internal Data, November 2018 Glassdoor Internal Data, September 2018 Glassdoor.com US Site Survey, August 2018 Glassdoor EMI Research (US), November 2017

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over 830,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Glassdoor is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449764/Glassdoor_Logo.jpg