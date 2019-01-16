

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.6 percent on month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - missing forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 1.5 percent - shy of expectations for 1.8 percent and down from 2.3 percent in November.



Export prices were down 1.5 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 3.9 percent on month and were up 3.3 percent on year.



