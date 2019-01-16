

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were roughly flat on month, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.



That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.0 percent and down sharply from 7.6 percent in October.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders added 0.8 percent, exceeding expectations for 0.2 percent following the 4.5 percent increase in the previous month.



For the fourth quarter of 2018, core machine orders are forecast to have climbed 3.6 percent on quarter and 10.5 percent on year.



