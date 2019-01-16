

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,570-point plateau and it's looking at additional support on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with support expected from technology and crude oil stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, energy producers and property stocks.



For the day, the index advanced 34.58 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 2,570.34 after trading between 2,532.43 and 2,571.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 19.41 points or 1.49 percent to end at 1,323.16.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.58 percent, while Bank of China added 0.57 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.27 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.86 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 1.49 percent, Ping An Insurance spiked 2.57 percent, PetroChina perked 0.41 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.76 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.27 percent, Gemdale picked up 0.80 percent, Poly Developments shed 0.76 percent and China Vanke was up 0.56 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks fluctuated on Tuesday but maintained a positive bias and finished in the green.



The Dow added 155.75 points or 0.65 percent to 24,065.59, while the NASDAQ gained 117.92 points or 1.71 percent to 7,023.83 and the S&P rose 27.69 points or 1.07 percent to 2,610.30.



Technology stocks boosted the markets after Neflix reported its largest ever increase in subscriptions.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest decrease in producer prices in December, while the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed New York manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in over a year in January.



Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday on supply cuts by OPEC and some non-OPEC members. Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.60 or 3.2 percent at $52.11 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see December figures for new home prices later today; in November, prices were up 0.98 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX