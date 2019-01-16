

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as investors digested news that the UK House of Commons defeated Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.



Weaker than expected Japanese core machine orders data for November also dampened investor sentiment. In addition, a stronger safe-haven yen weighed on shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 174.83 points or 0.85 percent to 20,380.46, after falling to a low of 20,374.08 earlier. Japanese shares climbed to close near a one-month high on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.3 percent and Sony is losing almost 2 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is declining more than 1 percent and Advantest is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is down more than 1 percent and Toyota is losing 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 2 percent despite a more than 3 percent increase in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Yamato Holdings, Toho and Konami Holdings are rising more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Meiji Holdings and Taiyo Yuden are losing almost 5 percent each, while Olympus, Showa Denko and Shiseido Co. are lower by more than 4 percent each.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan were roughly flat on month in November. That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.0 percent and down sharply from 7.6 percent in October.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were down 0.6 percent on month in December, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday. The Nasdaq benefited from a significant advance by shares of Netflix, after the company revealed the biggest increase in subscription prices since launching its service twelve years ago. Tech giant Apple also posted a notable gain on news a German court has thrown out a parent lawsuit filed against the company by chipmaker Qualcomm.



While the Nasdaq soared 117.92 points or 1.7 percent to 7,023.83, the S&P 500 jumped 27.69 points or 1.1 percent to 2,610.30 and the Dow climbed 155.75 points or 0.7 percent to 24,065.59.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by news that the Chinese government will provide more stimulus to revive the country's growth that has slowed down significantly due to the impact of the ongoing trade war. WTI crude rose $1.60 or 3.2 percent to close at $52.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



