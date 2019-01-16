Stewart Title Ltd., the underwriter for Stewart's transactions in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, announced today the promotion of Ferky Azib to General Counsel. In her new position, Ms. Azib will provide counsel and guidance on all legal matters for Stewart Title Limited's expanding operations. She will be involved in the development and implementation of corporate policies as well as oversee corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Ms. Azib will also serve on the Stewart Title Limited Board of Directors as Corporate Secretary.

"Ms. Azib has the knowledge and experience required to guide the company through all the regulatory requirements in the countries within which we operate," said Steven Lessack, chief executive officer, Stewart Title Limited. "Equally important, she has developed an excellent rapport with both clients and staff, providing valued insight and support. It is a pleasure to have her on board as we move forward with our growth in this region."

Ms. Azib joined Stewart as Claims Counsel in April 2018, bringing to the position ample litigation expertise gained through her work at a number of national law firms. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to the company's driving principles to always operate professionally and ethically, while consistently looking for ways to better assist its partners in the legal and conveyancing communities. Ms. Azib holds a law degree from the University of Derby and a postgraduate diploma in legal practice from the College of Law, Chester.

Stewart's team is known for their knowledge, client-focused innovative technology and the ability to customise title insurance policies for a wide range of real estate transactions. The company is a leader throughout Europe, specialising in facilitating cross-border transactions and solving market-specific issues with local expertise and custom underwriting to settle transactions efficiently and with peace of mind.

About Stewart Title Ltd.

Stewart Title Ltd. is a title insurance company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Stewart Title Ltd. is the primary underwriter of UK, European and Australian transactions. The company's operations are headquartered in London with offices throughout the UK, Europe and Australia. Stewart Title Ltd. delivers a host of title insurance products, streamlining the conveyancing and closing process and helping customers creatively overcome difficult title situations. More information can be found at http://www.stewarttitlelimited.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.tm More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter @stewarttitleco.

