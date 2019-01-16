

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L) announced, for 2018, the Group expects to deliver adjusted operating profit of 540 million pounds to 545 million pounds for 2018, in line with guidance of 520 million pounds to 560 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share is projected in a range of 70.0 pence-71.0 pence. Total underlying revenues were down 1% year on year.



For 2019, the Group expects to deliver adjusted operating profit of between 590 million pounds to 640 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share is expected in a range of 56.5 pence to 62.0 pence.



