Diners Club International, a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services and part of the Discover Global Network has signed an agreement with Nets, a leading payment processor and acquirer in Europe, to help expand Discover Global Network acceptance in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Today, Nets offers customers one of the widest ranges of payment brands in the Nordics, including both local payment schemes and international payment brands. With this agreement, Nets will work with current and prospective merchant partners to help provide increased acceptance of Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliate network cards across these markets.

"This agreement is good news for merchants as well as tourists in the Nordic countries," says Anne Marie Kindberg, Senior Vice President and head of Commercial Management at Merchant Services in Nets. "This is a great opportunity for Nordic merchants to welcome not only the large volumes of international cardholders that use these schemes today, but also the potential Nordic cardholders in the future."

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliate networks. It has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations across 190 countries and territories. Discover has established network to network alliances across the globe, including relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, Nigeria and throughout Europe.

"We are seeing a rise in popularity for the Nordic region as a business and tourist destination," said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. "Many Discover and affiliate network cardholders are traveling here, and our agreement with Nets will provide them with the opportunity to use their Discover Global Network card of choice at an increasing number of merchants while visiting."

About Nets

Nets sees easier products and solutions as the foundation for growth and progress both in commerce and society. Nets helps financial institutions, businesses and merchants making tomorrow easier for their customers while delivering unrivalled security and stability. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Nets has 2,400 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Recently, Nets has also expanded with activities in Germany and Poland.

About Diners Club International Ltd.

Established in 1950, Diners Club International became the first multi-purpose charge card in the world, launching a financial revolution in how consumers and companies pay for products and services. Today, Diners Club is a globally-recognized brand serving the payment needs of select and affluent consumers, offering access to more than 850 airport lounges worldwide, and providing corporations and small business owners with a complete array of expense management solutions. With acceptance in 190 countries and territories, millions of merchant locations and access to more than 1 million cash access locations and ATMs, Diners Club, as a part of the Discover Global Network, is uniquely qualified to serve its cardmembers all over the world. Diners Club International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. For more information, visit www.dinersclub.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

