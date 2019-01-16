Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 16/01/2019 / 16:10 UTC+8 (January 16, 2019) Goldpac Group Limited ("*Goldpac*", stock code: 03315.HK) is delighted to announce that during the "2018 Golden Hong Kong Stock Award" held in Shenzhen, Goldpac emerged from a group of nearly 1,000 listed companies to win the recognition of "Most Valuable Small and Medium Market Value Stock Company". The 2018 Golden HK Stock "Most Valuable Small and Medium Market Value Stock Company" award is an accolade designed to recognize companies of small and medium-sized market capitalization that performed well in 2018 and stood out in the capital market. In addition to being a tremendous encouragement to Goldpac, this recognition highlights the importance of the technology industry and is an affirmation of investor interest in Goldpac's potential development in the field of financial technology. In 2019, Goldpac will continue to seize development opportunities and will further its exploration into domestic and foreign market demand, integration of high-quality resources, enhance its core competitiveness, and return investor support and trust with excellent and stable performance. The "Golden HK Stock" listed company selection event is jointly sponsored by leading Hong Kong-US stock information portals, TONGHUASHUN and ZHITONG CAIJING, and has been held since the first selection event in 2016. It has become an annual investment indicator of stocks representing the most investment value and growth potential in Hong Kong. The business of the selected listed companies comprise not only traditional industries such as energy, finance, automobile and industrial manufacturing, but also includes other emerging industries leading China's economic transformation, such as communications, chip manufacturing, the Internet and medicine. These companies are evaluated against a set of corporate performance growth criteria that include industry ranking, corporate governance, business model, market influence and capital market performance. The expert committee then compiles the final winning list after factoring a corresponding public voting component. Goldpac is honored to become one of the select Hong Kong technology companies that have won awards for three consecutive years. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QYKCIHMILD [1] Document title: Goldpac Recognized as 'Most Valuable Small and Medium Market Value Stock Company' at the Golden Hong Kong Stock Awards 2018 16/01/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f67780df838602d0e04647bf6230348b&application_id=766543&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 16, 2019 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)