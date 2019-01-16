

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased for a second straight month in December to its lowest level in eight months, latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office confirmed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year following a 2.3 percent increase in November.



The latest inflation figure was the lowest since April, when price growth was 1.6 percent, same as in March.



The agency attributed the sharp slowdown in the headline inflation figure to energy price annual growth that eased to 4.8 percent from 9.3 percent in November. Food prices rose 1 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent in December, same as in November.



The annual average inflation was 1.9 percent in 2018, the agency said. Inflation accelerated from 1.8 percent in 2017 and was the highest since 2012, when it was 2 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.7 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in November.



The HICP inflation was also the lowest since April, when it was 1.4 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP moved up 0.3 percent in December. In 2018, the annual average HICP inflation climbed to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent in 2017. The figure was the highest since 2012, when inflation was 2.1 percent.



The latest data confirmed the flash estimates for both CPI and HICP measures released on December 28.



