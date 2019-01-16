True Flip Reveals Crypto-Themed Mining Factory With Plasmatron Bonus

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mining Factory is a high end video slot with unique features and smooth gameplay.

Meet Henry the Stingray, an old hand adapting hardly to the digital world. Henry would be happy to let things stay the same, but new times demand new rules. Gripped by the bitcoin rush, Henry turned one of his many factories into a mining farm. An adorable robot, Chain, tries to help fill Plasmatron for extra mining power.

Mining Factory is a highly volatile, 3x5 video slot with 27 paylines, Expanding Wilds, Free Spins and an accumulative Plasmatron Bonus. RTP is 96.1%, the Max win is 16,200x coin value.

Featuring state of the art visuals, Mining Factory has a responsive design based on HTML5 and handles comfortably across a wide range of devices.

"With its captivating gameplay and special features, Mining Factory is a great addition to our successful launches throughout 2018. We're happy to announce this important product, which was completely built and designed by our in-house team." - True Flip CMO,Konstantin Katsev.

Type: Slot Machine

Max win: 16,200x

RTP: 96.1%

Volatility: High

Responsive design: Yes

Mobile: HTML5

Languages: 10+

About True Flip

True Flip is an iGaming provider which has released multiple games, with more in development. The games combine unique storylines with authentic visuals, and offer varied gameplay and risk levels. The products are designed for easy business-to-business integrations and follow on service.

Blockchain Games N.V., Curaçao, reg. 145550

