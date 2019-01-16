

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Wednesday as investors shrugged off political uncertainty in the U.K. and looked at more economic stimulus from China to arrest the slowdown in growth.



Traders also looked ahead to a confidence vote on Theresa May's government later in the day for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 10,898 in opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank jumped over 2 percent after reports that more than 45 financial institutions that operate in the EU are planning to establish themselves or significantly increase their presence in Germany because of Brexit.



ThyssenKrupp fell over 1 percent after the European Commission reportedly restarted its investigation into the proposed merger of Tata and ThyssenKrupp's steel operations.



In economic releases, German consumer price inflation eased for a second straight month in December to its lowest level in eight months, latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office confirmed.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year following a 2.3 percent increase in November. The latest inflation figure was the lowest since April, when price growth was 1.6 percent, same as in March.



