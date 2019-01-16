As part of their mission to provide the most advanced feature set, NexPlayer has added low latency functionality to its media players. NexPlayer allows you to enable low latency streaming with HLS and DASH on all devices, solving the latency problem and improving the OTT viewing experience.

Latency is a serious issue for streaming services, as live playback with HLS and DASH typically falls 30 seconds to a minute behind the live event. With linear TV only 6 seconds behind, OTT viewers find out what happens via social media or text before seeing it firsthand. Now with the support of NexPlayer, media organizations can achieve sub-6 second latency on Android, iOS, Smart TVs, STBs, PCs, and Macs.

In the past, the only ways to achieve low latency were through proprietary end-to-end protocols or by foregoing ABR support. Both methods have considerable drawbacks. Proprietary protocols are difficult to scale and inflexible when integrating with third party technology, while removing ABR support results in very poor video quality over mobile networks. As NexPlayer supports HLS DASH with CMAF, low latency streams supporting ABR can be delivered at scale with your preferred workflow.

In addition to low latency, NexPlayer also supports synchronization of the video arrival for all viewers with both HLS DASH. This is extremely valuable for interactivity use cases where live participation from the audience is needed, as well as gambling or auctioning services where differences in latency can result in an unfair advantage for some users.

"By incorporating NexPlayer into their OTT platform, media organizations can now reach very low levels of latency with stable multiscreen playback," says Carlos Lucas, General Manager of NexPlayer. "We will continue optimizing our ABR algorithm to ensure that our players always achieve the best latency. Our engineers have more than 20 years of experience optimizing protocols and we control our own code, leaving us perfectly positioned to lead the market with this technology."

NexPlayer is a customizable video player used by premium video service providers. NexPlayer's SDKs are not based on open source technology and support cutting-edge features including CMAF and offline playback.

