The facility in Mombasa has also received a renewal of its accreditation to carry out residue analysis on a wide variety of food commodities.

The accreditations were made by Kenya's Pest Control Products Board following an evaluation in mid-2018 and will run for a period of three years from December 1, 2018. All efficacy field trials and residue trials are performed in accordance with Good Experimental Practices (GEP).

SGS was the first private company in Kenya to receive field residue trial accreditation. The renewal of its residue trials accreditation and the extension to its efficacy trial accreditation make it the ideal partner for stakeholders in the agricultural sector operating in the Kenyan market.

SGS's ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratory in Mombasa works predominantly with local producers hoping to access quality-sensitive markets, including the European Union, the USA, Japan and Korea.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art analytical equipment, including:

Triple Quadrupole LC/MS/MS

Triple Quadrupole GC/MS/MS

Single Quadrupole GC/MS

ICP-OES

It can test for 451 compounds - validated to the EU's Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE) criteria - allowing it to meet EU standards for exporting fruits, vegetables and flowers.

Kenya is a major exporter of tea, coffee, cut-flowers and vegetables, with agriculture estimated to account for 25% of Kenya's annual GDP. Until now, the EU has been the key market for Kenyan horticultural produce, but that is set to change with the signing in November 2018 of a lucrative agreement that will allow Kenya to export a wide range of agricultural products to China. Exported products are expected to include avocado, French beans, flowers vegetables and peanuts.

SGS is the first choice for agricultural businesses operating Kenya. Its facility in Mombasa has extensive local expertise and knowledge, all backed by SGS's global network of experts, making it the ideal choice for businesses accessing foreign markets.

For more information, please contact:

Wycliff Sunda

Business Manager, Agriculture

t: +25 47 2212 3108

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.