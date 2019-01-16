The certificate, issued in December 2018, specifically recognizes the institute's capabilities in the areas of:

Physical and chemical properties and determination of content

Environmental toxicity studies on aquatic and terrestrial organisms

Behavior in water, soil and air, bioaccumulation and metabolism

Residues

Other studies: in vitro toxicological studies

GLP-certified facilities are inspected on a regular basis. The renewal of its accreditation reinforces SGS Institut Fresenius' position as a principal provider of testing services to the European agricultural sector.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.