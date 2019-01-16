Preliminary Results of Orkla ASA's Public Cash Tender Offer for Kotipizza Group Oyj Orkla ASA Stock Exchange Release 16 January 2019 at 12:00 noon (EET) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Preliminary Results of Orkla ASA's Public Cash Tender Offer for Kotipizza Group Oyj Orkla ASA ("Orkla" or the "Offeror") and Kotipizza Group Oyj ("Kotipizza") announced on 22 November 2018 that they had on 22 November 2018 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Orkla undertook to make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Kotipizza that are not owned by Kotipizza or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The offer period under the Tender Offer commenced on 7 December 2018 at 9:30 a.m. and expired on 15 January 2019 at 4:00 pm (Finnish time). According to the preliminary results of the Tender Offer, the shares tendered in the Tender Offer, together with the total of 759,695 shares in Kotipizza acquired by the Offeror through market purchases, represent approximately 98.40% of all the shares and votes in Kotipizza. Provided that the final results of the Tender Offer confirm that the shares tendered in the Tender Offer, together with any other Kotipizza shares acquired by the Offeror through market purchases, represent more than 90% of all shares in Kotipizza and all other conditions to completion of the Tender Offer continue to be fulfilled at such time or are waived, the Offeror will complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions. The Offeror will confirm and announce the final results of the Tender Offer on or about 18 January 2019. In connection with the announcement of the final results, and provided that the Tender Offer will be completed, the Offeror intends to extend the offer period by a subsequent offer period commencing on a date to be announced in the final result announcement, as referred to in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The Offeror may purchase shares in Kotipizza during or after the offer period also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise outside the Tender Offer. Media Enquiries: Håkon Mageli Group Director, Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs +47 928 45 828 hakon.mageli@orkla.no Rabbe Wikström Senior Advisor +358 20785 4002 rabbe.wikstrom@orkla.no Tommi Tervanen CEO, Kotipizza Group Oyj +358 207 716 743 tommi.tervanen@kotipizzagroup.com Investor Enquiries: Thomas Ljungqvist SVP Investor Relations, Orkla ASA +47 48 25 96 18 thomas.ljungqvist@orkla.no Timo Pirskanen CFO and Deputy to the CEO, Kotipizza Group Oyj +358 207 716 747 timo.pirskanen@kotipizzagroup.com ABOUT ORKLA Orkla is a leading supplier of branded consumer goods and concept solutions to the consumer, out-of-home and bakery markets in the Nordics, Baltics and selected markets in Central Europe and India. Orkla is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and its head office is in Oslo. In 2017, the Group had a turnover of NOK 40 billion, and approximately 18,000 employees as of 31 December 2017. ABOUT KOTIPIZZA Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2017, the number of restaurants stood at 266. In the financial year 2017, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 106.3 million. The Kotipizza chain and Kotipizza Oyj operating the chain are part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa, The Social Burger Joint Oy that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain, as well as the No Pizza restaurant concept, aimed for international markets, that opened its first restaurant in June 2018. In the financial year 2017, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 64.2 million and the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 1.86 million. 