sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,493 Euro		+0,045
+10,04 %
WKN: A1W16J ISIN: GB00BCDBXK43 Ticker-Symbol: B5D1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
1PM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
1PM PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
1PM PLC
1PM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
1PM PLC0,493+10,04 %