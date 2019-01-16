

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer price growth slowed to its weakest level in nearly two years in December, driven by a big fall in fuel prices, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price inflation eased to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent in November, in line with economists' expectations.



The latest inflation figure was the lowest since January 2017, when it was 1.8 percent.



Inflation, based on the CPI including owner occupiers' housing costs, or CPIH, fell to 2 percent from 2.2 percent, matching expectations. That was also the lowest since the start of 2017.



'Inflation eased mainly due to a big fall in petrol, with oil prices tumbling in recent months,' ONS Head of Inflation Mike Hardie said.



'Air fares also helped push down the rate, with seasonal prices rising less than they did last year. These were partially offset by small rises in hotel prices and mobile phone charges.'



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, climbed to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



The input price inflation dropped to 3.7 percent form 5.3 percent in November, in line with economists' expectations. Output price inflation eased to 2.5 percent from 3 percent and was lower than the 2.9 percent economists had predicted.



Separately, the ONS reported that house price inflation rose to 2.8 percent in November from 2.7 percent in October. Economists had forecast a higher rate of 3 percent.



