Outbrain, the world's leading native advertising platform, announced today it has signed a pan-regional deal with Eurosport, the number one destination for sports fans. The agreement spans 13 markets globally, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia, and Australia, and will be powered by Outbrain's innovative Smartfeed technology.

Smartfeed provides a content discovery feed that allows publishers to customise the user experience, improving both engagement and revenue. It is designed for a range of content from promoted articles to editorial pieces to videos, and functions across all devices including desktop, mobile, and apps.

Eurosport will also utilise Outbrain's Amplify platform to promote their own videos. Earlier this year, Outbrain released Focus, a click-to-watch video experience built for engagement and performance, and tailored for high quality and long form video content. Focus consistently results in higher click-through and completion rates, which makes it ideally suited to grow Eurosport's following on its own video platform, the Eurosport Player.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Eurosport. Our aim at Outbrain is to provide smart and flexible technology that drives personalised content recommendations while optimising revenue. Smartfeed has already resulted in a 60% average increase in organic CTR and a 40% average increase in publisher revenue. Our deal with Eurosport also includes Native video, which makes Smartfeed even more effective. We look forward to building a strong partnership together." said Stephanie Himoff, Managing Director of Northern Europe.

"Outbrain's Smartfeed and Amplify technology is great for us." said David Fisher, VP of Digital Ads at Eurosport. "We want to leverage Outbrain's platforms to grow our fan base and surface our own video content in a prominent manner, as well as driving significant monetisation. We are really looking forward to working with Outbrain."

In addition, this partnership with Eurosport furthers Outbrain's reach by tapping into key audiences globally. Eurosport has locally managed sports sites in France, Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, and Russia; and Eurosport.com alone sees 42 million visitors monthly to its site.

About Outbrain

Founded in 2006, Outbrain's mission is to create the most meaningful and trustworthy online discovery feeds connecting a person, channel and marketer. Outbrain's native advertising technology powers the news, product information feeds of the world's most recognized publishers and channels including MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and Sky News. Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 15 cities worldwide. Learn more at outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Eurosport

Eurosport is the number one sport destination in Europe, fuelling the passion of fans and connecting them with the greatest sports events in the world. As the Home of the Olympic Games in Europe, Eurosport delivered the ultimate Games experience for PyeongChang 2018 reaching both record linear and digital viewership across localized Eurosport services. Firmly established as the Home of Cycling, Grand Slam Tennis and Winter Sport, Eurosport channels Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 reach 242 million cumulative subscribers across 75 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Eurosport.com is Europe's No 1 online sports news website with an average of 42 million unique users per month and, along with the Eurosport app (available on iOS and Android), the only place to watch Eurosport anytime online, on mobile and on tablet devices. Eurosport Events specializes in the management and promotion of international sporting events. More information is available by visiting corporate.eurosport.com.

