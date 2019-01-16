sprite-preloader
16.01.2019 | 12:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 15 January 2019 were:

74.98p  Capital only
75.81p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 37,897 ordinary shares on 22 October 2018,
the Company now has 116,126,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,839,485
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
