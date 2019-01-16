Thornburg Launches Strategic Income UCITS Fund

- Global, income-oriented fund with a flexible mandate

- Strategy has an 11-year track record with nearly $1.2[1] billion in assets

- Co-managed by Thornburg CEO and president Jason Brady and portfolio managers Lon Erickson, Christian Hoffmann, and Jeff Klingelhofer

SANTA FE, New Mexico, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm with $41 billion in assets under management[2], today announced the launch of Thornburg Strategic Income Fund (the "Fund"), a UCITS fund domiciled in Dublin, Ireland.

The Fund is based on a broadly flexible, income-oriented portfolio that launched in 2007 and is currently available to investors through a U.S. mutual fund structure.

"For over 30 years and through numerous economic cycles, Thornburg has been a recognized leader in fixed income investing," said Jason Brady, president and CEO at Thornburg and co-portfolio manager of the Fund. "This Fund expands upon our legacy of providing investors with a stable source of competitive return, and a disciplined and balanced allocation in changing market environments."

The Fund pursues a high level of current income in varied macroeconomic conditions and consistent, long-term returns. Its diversified portfolio is constructed with income-producing, relative-value investments that exhibit strong underlying credit fundamentals. Jason Brady, Lon Erickson, Christian Hoffmann, and Jeff Klingelhofer are co-portfolio managers of the Fund and are supported by Thornburg's 40-person investment team.

"Demand for diversified, relative value, fixed income portfolios continues to grow among global investors. The launch of Thornburg Strategic Income Fund signals our commitment to providing our international partners access to Thornburg's decades of fixed income experience," said Carter Sims, managing director and head of global distribution at Thornburg.

The Fund is part of a suite of eight fixed income and equity strategies on Thornburg's UCITS platform. Investors can access the Fund through a range of share classes.

[1] Strategy assets as of December 31, 2018

[2] Assets under management as of December 31, 2018

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $41 billion as of December 31, 2018 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction, and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest, and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com.

This communication and any investment or service to which this material may relate does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest in the Fund.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

Important U.S. Mutual Fund Information

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

The U.S. Fund is distributed by Thornburg Securities Corporation. 2300 North Ridgetop Road, Santa Fe, NM 87506

Important UCITS Information

The Fund is offered solely to non-U.S. investors under the terms and conditions of the Fund's current Prospectus. A copy of the full Prospectus and KIID for the Fund may be obtained by contacting the local Paying Agent through the Fund's Transfer Agent, Brown Brothers Harriman Fund Administrator Services (Ireland) Limited, or at http://www.thornburgglobal.com. The Prospectus and KIID contain important information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Distributor - Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (+1.855.732.9301). Administrator - Brown Brothers Harriman Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited is the Administrator (+353.1.603.6490).

Important Information for UK Investors

This communication and any investment or service to which this material may relate does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest in the Fund and is exclusively intended for persons who are Professional Clients or Eligible Counterparties for the purposes of the FCA Rules and other persons should not act or rely on it. This communication is not intended for use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is issued by Thornburg Investment Management Ltd. ("TIM Ltd.") and approved by Robert Quinn Advisory LLP which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). TIM Ltd. is an appointed representative of Robert Quinn Advisory LLP.

The Fund is a sub-fund of Thornburg Global Investment plc, an open-ended umbrella type investment company with segregated liability between sub-funds, authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) on 25 November 2011 as an investment company pursuant to the UCITS Regulations. Authorisation of the Company by the CBI is not an endorsement or guarantee of the Company by the CBI nor is the CBI responsible for the contents of the Prospectus or KIID.

This material constitutes a financial promotion for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "Act") and the handbook of rules and guidance issued from time to time by the FCA (the "FCA Rules"). TIM Ltd. neither provides investment advice to, nor receives and transmits orders from, persons to whom this material is communicated nor does it carry on any other activities with or for such persons that constitute "MiFID or equivalent third country business" for the purposes of the FCA Rules.