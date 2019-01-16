In-Vitro Fertilization Market - Rapid Rate of Reduction in Fertility to Boost Market Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The revenue generated by the global in-vitro fertilization market is likely to register valuation of US$529.8 mn. The market is anticipated to touch a worth of US$725.9 mn by 2022 end. The global in-vitro fertilization is likely to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.50% during the course of forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Based on product type, the reagents segment is expected to account for largest share in the global in-vitro fertilization market over the course of forecast period. The increasing development and innovation in this market is majorly considered as the key factors propelling growth of the reagent segment. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global in-vitro fertilization market owing to rising medical tourism and rising government initiatives is also fueling growth of the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, North America is likely to register a substantial growth due to increasing development in the IVF technologies.

Rising consumption Rate of Alcohol and Cigarettes to Fuel Growth of Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market

The substantial growth in the median age of the women with first time motherhood and the reduction in fertility rate are another trend augmenting for the growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market in the year to come. Additionally, the increase in male fertility rate and an increase in consumption of alcohol and cigarette is expected to boost growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market.

The increasing advancement in IVF technology and upsurge in investments are some of the trends expected to proliferate growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market. Further, introduction of new products to stimulate growth of the in-vitro fertilization market in the near future.

High Expense associated with In-Vitro Fertilization Treatment May Hamper Market Growth

In contrast, the rising healthcare concern and increasing overall expense and less success result of the IVF treatment are some of the key factors negatively affecting growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market in the near future. The reduction efficacy of the infertility treatment with the growing age is likely to hamper growth of this market. However, growing awareness among the population about the infertility and the availability of various preference for the treatment of infertility may likely to offer a promising opportunities for the key market participants in the upcoming years.

The competitive landscape of the global in-vitro fertilization market is demonstrates intense competition among the key players operating in this market. The presence of large and small players in the in-vitro fertilization market is likely to exhibits fragmented structure.

The key vendors are majorly focused towards new product launch and innovation activities in order to gain foothold in the overall market. The prominent players functioning in this market are EMD Serono, Inc., Rocket Medical PLC, Cook Medical, Merck KGaA, Cooper Surgical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, and Fertility Focus Ltd. The market is likely to face intense competition among the major players during the course of forecast period owing to new entry of players in this market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "In-Vitro Fertilization Market - (Product Type-Equipment and Reagents; End User - Fertility Clinics, Hospital and Research Laboratories, and Cryobanks) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2022."

