Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 15-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1800.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 1812.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1754.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 1766.89p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563