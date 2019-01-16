sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

345,11 Euro		-4,32
-1,24 %
WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
349,45
352,47
13:25
349,82
353,17
13:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK INC
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKROCK INC345,11-1,24 %