

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.93 billion, or $5.78 per share. This compares with $2.30 billion, or $14.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 billion or $6.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $3.43 billion from $3.76 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.98 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.08 vs. $6.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.43 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.



