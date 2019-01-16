

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Wednesday after sharp gains in the previous session, buoyed by news that the Chinese government will provide more economic stimulus to revive the country's slowing growth.



Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures were marginally lower at $60.61 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $51.95 a barrel.



With global growth worries mounting, there is so much uncertainty around demand and supply.



OPEC-led supply cuts may tighten markets in 2019, though doubts persist over the effectiveness of the production cuts amidst increasing concerns of a global economic slowdown.



Top consumer China on Tuesday signaled more stimulus measures in the near term as it aims to achieve 'a good start to 2019' in the first quarter.



China plans to improve credit availability for smaller companies, accelerate infrastructure investment, and cut taxes in a bid to stimulate a slowing economy.



Some analysts are still skeptical of the feasibility of large-scale stimulus.



Meanwhile, White House estimates showed on Tuesday that the cost of the government shutdown would be twice as steep as originally forecast.



Elsewhere in Europe, investors largely shrugged off a dramatic vote in the U.K. parliament that left the government's Brexit plans in tatters.



With support for a no deal Brexit appearing quite low in parliament, markets are now pricing in a higher probability of a softer or ditched-Brexit altogether.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX