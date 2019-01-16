

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.83 billion, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $987 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $4.01 billion from $4.05 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $987 Mln. vs. $945 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $4.01 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.



