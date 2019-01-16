

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The yen declined against its most major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen hit a weekly low of 108.81 against the greenback, from a high of 108.37 seen at 8:30 pm ET.



The yen declined to 124.07 against the euro and 110.08 against the franc, off its early highs of 123.53 and 109.69, respectively.



The next possible support for the yen is seen around 110.00 against the greenback, 126.00 against the euro and 112.00 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX