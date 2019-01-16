IoT Platform Market to Touch US$10 Billion by 2025; Adoption of Connected Devices to Amplify Sales in Global Market, States TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global IoT platform market is projected to witness healthy growth in the forthcoming years, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global IoT platform market is currently at an incipient stage, with high competition featuring the business landscape. Research and development plays a key role in boosting opportunities for the vendors in the global market. Key vendors are seen focusing on adopting strategies in order to boost their presence across the globe. Market players are further working on offering an innovative product portfolio, improving product quality and offering competitive prices.

Prominent names in the global IoT platform market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, General Electric, PTC Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Application of food processing equipment is high in the semi-automatic segment. With the advent of complex IoT solutions, vendors are seen focusing on improving the advances in communication platforms and middleware. Market players are investing in the integration of devices and networks in order to support and enable IoT solutions. Vendors are expected to focus on pouring in investments to venture into the industry.

According to TMR, the global IoT platform market is anticipated to rise at a 21.0% CAGR over the forecast period 2016 to 2025. The market was estimated to be worth US$1,786.8 mn in 2016, and is projected to rise to US$10,064.0 mn by the end of the forecast period.

Proliferation of Data Services to Boost Growth

For companies operating in this segment, a growing industry and a global IOT market have generated huge revenues and every service or system connected to IoT must have a stable and safe platform. IOT Platform is an option for companies to connect without any difficulties with the source of knowledge. With IOT it is possible to increase the size of the database and to need access to the right data in a split time. Global IoT Platform Market is growing rapidly and the market sees huge chances in the future as the data size continues to grow.

Novel Product Launches to Emerge as Key Trend

Many producers have begun their journey into the world of the Internet of Things, developing increasingly intelligent connected products. SORACOM Inc., an IoT cloud-based platform provides a strategic partnership with Mnubo Inc., data analytics and artificial information (AI), recently entered into in June 2018 for IoT Company in order to offer IoT solutions to global companies. This partnership helped IoT companies to have a scalable and versatile IoT solution for operative business use within a shorter time frame.

Cisco recently launched its Narrow Band IoT (NB- IoT) platform worldwide in February 2018. The network giant states that the NB- IoT Controlling Center is the first global platform to be commercially accessible. These are likely to propel the global IoT platform market in the coming years.

The market is segmented for detailed study in the following way:

Global IoT Platform Market by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global IoT Platform Market by Application

Inventory Management

Human Capital Management

Customer Service

Enterprise Performance Management

Supply Chain Management

Infrastructure Management

Security and Asset Performance Management

Global IoT Platform Market by Industry Vertical

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Oil and Gas

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy

Education and Hospitality

Global IoT Platform Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



