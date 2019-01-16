Nano Copper Oxide Market to Exhibit Swift Growth Owing to Rising Usage in Batteries, Semiconductor Devices & Solar Energy Converters Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Nano Copper Oxide Market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years owing to significant investment for R&D activities. Nano copper oxide is a black, red-shaded or brown colored nanoparticle present in several forms for wide range of applications. It is insoluble in water and dissolves slowly in ammonia or alcohol solution. They are used as colorant in ceramics to produce different colors and as dietary supplement in animal fodder.

The key drivers of nano copper oxide market include rising penetration in several end use applications like catalysts and electrical & electronics and increasing investment for research and development activities. However, harmful effects of nano copper oxide on human health and marine animals is expected to obstruct and challenge the growth of nano copper oxide market.

Browse research report with TOC on "Global Nano Copper Oxide Market"at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nano-copper-oxide-market

The prevailing trends in the market is growing demand from energy sector. Moreover, increasing investment for the domain growth is expected to offer opportunities in the market.

Market is categorized on the basis of end user, application, and geography. On the basis of end user, market is divided into paints & coatings, energy storage, electrical & electronics, catalysts, and others. Energy storage segment is expected to hold larger share of the market due to increasing acceptance and high investment for research and development activities.

In terms of application, nano copper oxide market is divided into gas sensor, batteries, microelectronics, semiconductor devices, heat transfer fluids, and solar energy converter. Electrical and electronics segment is anticipated to lead the market owing to the increase in demand for technologically advanced electronic devices and exceptional electrical and mechanical properties.

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is predicted to dominate the nano copper oxide industry due to speedy industrialization and spending power of consumers. Owing to healthy industrialization, North America is also expected to lead the market in the forecast period.

The prominent players in nano copper oxide market are NaBond Technologies Co., Limited, Inframat Corporation, Hongwu International Group Ltd., American Elements, Nanoshel LLC., and US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

