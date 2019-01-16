Polylactic Acid Market Worth $4.25 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 20.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polylactic acid (PLA) market size is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 20.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Wide utilization of the product in various industries including packaging, agriculture, transport, electronics, and textiles in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia are is a key factor driving industry growth.

Polylactic acid is used to produce engineering plastics and microwaveable containers, including food containers and disposable cutlery. Several beneficial properties, such as better aesthetic appeal, good resistance to oil and grease, and better printability, have resulted in significant use of PLA for manufacturing food packaging products.

The transport sector is likely to witness a steady decline in prices of automotive parts on account of increasing use of PLA in car interiors such as dashboards, seats, and bumpers, as it has the ability to reduce weight and increase toughness. The overall rising production of bioplastics and their increasing penetration in various applications in order to reduce greenhouse gases and decrease the dependence on petroleum sources is projected to have a positive impact on the polylactic acid market.

PLA packaging provides an environment-friendly solution and helps in enhancing the appearance of the final product. It has become an essential part of green packaging of various food products, which will help in improving its growth prospects over the forecast period. Growing usage of bioplastics in flexible packaging is expected to fuel industry expansion.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The packaging application dominated the overall polylactic acid (PLA) market with a volume-based industry share of 35.71% in 2017; by revenue, the segment is anticipated to account for a share of over 35.0% the same year

PLA has a high bio-based content and is biodegradable or compostable in nature. Emerging bioplastic applications, coupled with favorable regulations toward the use of bio-based materials, are expected to give an impetus to the global PLA market over the forecast period

The North America PLA market is expected to be driven by growing demand for bioplastics and addition of new manufacturing facilities. Additionally, the regional market is characterized by high demand for sustainability, which has resulted in a quest for sustainability in packaging as well

The overall bioplastics demand in North America is also expected to be spurred by initiatives for promoting environment-friendly products by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

is also expected to be spurred by initiatives for promoting environment-friendly products by the U.S. Department of Agriculture The global industry is characterized by accreditation of the product, mergers and acquisitions, distribution and branding, and product development and innovation to improve the market share of manufacturers

Some of the key companies present in the industry are BASF SE, Danimer Scientific, Futerro, NatureWorks LLC, Synbra Technology BV, Hitachi Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, and Teijin Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polylactic acid (PLA) market on the basis of product and region:

Polylactic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Packaging Agriculture Transport Electronics Textiles Others

Polylactic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Netherlands Asia Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



