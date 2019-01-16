Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim dividend 16-Jan-2019 / 12:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 January 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim dividend Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2019 of 1.6375 pence per share, to be paid on 28 February 2019 to shareholders on the register on 25 January 2019, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 Sequence No.: 7176 EQS News ID: 766661 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=766661&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

January 16, 2019 07:07 ET (12:07 GMT)