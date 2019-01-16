sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,86 Euro		-0,44
-0,68 %
WKN: 881793 ISIN: US3377381088 Ticker-Symbol: FIV 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FISERV INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FISERV INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,23
64,47
14:07
64,17
64,51
14:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST DATA CORPORATION
FIRST DATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST DATA CORPORATION15,17-1,30 %
FISERV INC63,86-0,68 %