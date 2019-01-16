VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase the latest capabilities for its award-winning EZ TV IPTV Digital Signage Platform at ISE 2019 on Stand 14-M200. The chosen solution for sports and entertainment venues, enterprise, government, and military agencies in Europe and the U.S., EZ TV's comprehensive feature set enables any organization to centrally manage and stream HD, low-latency, in-house feeds and TV channels, as well as create eye-catching digital signage and video walls for distribution to any displays through a facility.

VITEC's EZ TV IPTV Digital Signage Platform is ideal for the ever-changing video, marketing, and sales requirements of today's sports venues as well as for the secure dissemination and content management of full-motion video streams and offline files for enterprise and mission-critical applications and government agencies. Designed to integrate seamlessly with any IT environment and run on all types of networks LAN, WAN, and wireless EZ TV can be rapidly deployed and is intuitive to operate and maintain for any-size project. With centralized creation, distribution, and monitoring of live and on-demand content and digital signage, the platform streamlines the process of linear and non-linear workflows. Its network-agnostic, modular architecture allows organizations to easily upgrade legacy systems or deploy a turnkey IPTV and signage solution for a new build, at a fraction of the cost of traditional digital signage solutions. For sports and entertainment facilities, EZ TV can offer the most advanced fan experience while reducing CAPEX and OPEX often associated with legacy solutions.

The platform's video wall capability simplifies deployment and management of projects. VITEC's video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based, feature low-latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, and support interactive content and imagery transformations. More than 50 displays can be managed from a single processor, including nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls.

With the rapid adoption of video streaming and recording workflows, organizations increasingly face challenges related to storing, searching, and playing back valuable assets effectively. EZ TV's new Media Library module enables users to find, tag, edit, organize, store, search, and share media files quickly. Featuring a user-intuitive HTML5 interface, its powerful tools streamline media processes from live streaming to recording, archiving, and collaboration, easily allowing users to manage a full digital video experience across an entire venue.

