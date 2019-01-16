LoRa Technology's proven platform is becoming the de facto leader for Internet of Things solutions worldwide

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that it will be the Platinum sponsor of the upcoming The Things Conference, as well as providing several speakers to present on its LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology). The conference is hosted by The Things Network (TTN) in Amsterdam from January 31 through February 1, and is expected to be the largest LoRaWAN-focused conference of the year.

"TTN enables developers globally to rapidly build solutions which leverage the low power, long range and flexible deployment strengths of LoRaWAN, unleashing their creativity and delivering significant value to their customers across an incredible range of different use cases. Semtech shares TTN's belief in the power of the IoT developer ecosystem to drive innovations," said Alistair Fulton, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Semtech's LoRa Technology enables innovative solutions for both ordinary and complex challenges, and has successfully been deployed in thousands of real world use cases."

The key points of Semtech's presentations are expected to empower developers, system integrators, technical decision makers, and IoT enthusiasts to invest in the future of LoRa Technology and continue to utilize the technology to create innovative use cases. LoRa-based platforms have been successfully deployed into a wide variety of verticals, in some cases saving customers up to 25% in water leak prevention for commercial buildings, approximately 30% in energy cost in smart homes and about 20% in cost savings for gas metering.

Semtech Speakers at The Things Conference 2019

Nicolas Sornin, an inventor of LoRa Technology and Semtech CTO, will discuss LoRa Technology's creation and how he believes it will continue to develop in the future.

Alistair Fulton, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group, will focus on the evolution of the IoT market, and the role of the LoRaWAN protocol. He will highlight the role Semtech will play in enabling developers to build solutions that delight customers and deliver tangible return on investment, alongside building an ecosystem which positions LoRaWAN as the de facto choice for IoT.

Richard Lansdowne, Sr. Director of Cloud Services in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group, will review how Semtech leverages services to break down the complexities of bringing key solutions to a broader audience, lowering the barriers to entry, as well as the costs.

David Armour, Strategic Marketing Manager for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group, will discuss the features and advantages of each LoRa ICs, and how to select the best match for your application's needs.

About Semtech's LoRa Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training, as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

