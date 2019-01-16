NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Joins Global Alliance as a Founding Member to Help End Plastic Waste in the Environment



Calgary, Alberta (January 16, 2019) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today joined an alliance of global companies to advance solutions to reduce plastic waste in the environment, with a specific focus on ocean pollution. The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (http://www.endplasticwaste.org) is comprised of nearly 30 companies that are making a combined initial commitment of $1 billion (USD) with a goal of $1.5 billion over five years.



"This investment demonstrates our commitment to helping to shape a world that is better tomorrow than it is today," said Todd Karran, President and CEO, NOVA Chemicals. "Plastic waste in our environment is a growing challenge, but a solvable one with strong leadership and collaboration. We are proud to join the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as a founding member and work with other industry leaders to address this concern."



"Plastics are valuable materials that make our modern lives healthier, easier and safer," said John Thayer, Senior Vice President, Polyethylene Business at NOVA Chemicals. "We also recognize the need to work toward the creation of a circular plastics economy that reduces waste and encourages reuse, recycling and regeneration."



The Alliance to End Plastic Waste will be a stand-alone, not-for-profit organization composed of companies that make, use, sell, process, collect and recycle plastics, including chemicals, plastics and consumer goods producers, retailers, converters, and waste management companies. Over the next five years, the Alliance will work with governments, institutions, companies, non-government organizations and communities to support investments and programs to help eliminate plastic waste in the environment and drive progress in four key areas:

Infrastructure development to manage waste and increase recycling;

to manage waste and increase recycling; Innovation to develop and bring to scale new materials and product designs that minimize waste and new recycling technologies that create value from all post-use plastics;

to develop and bring to scale new materials and product designs that minimize waste and new recycling technologies that create value from all post-use plastics; Education and engagement of governments at all levels, communities, businesses and even individuals; and

of governments at all levels, communities, businesses and even individuals; and Clean up of concentrated areas of waste in the environment, particularly the major conduits of waste that carry land-based waste to waterways.



NOVA Chemicals is already taking action to prevent plastic from reaching the ocean. The company recently announced its investment of nearly USD $2 million (EUR 1.5 million) to support Project STOP (https://www.stopoceanplastics.com/) - an initiative to design and implement solutions to reduce marine plastic pollution, with a primary focus area of Indonesia.



"We are excited to announce our participation in the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as yet another way we are committed to being a responsible global citizen," said Thayer.



Editors and Reporters are invited to visit NOVA Chemicals' online news room (http://www.novachem.com/Pages/news-events/plastic-waste-press-kit.aspx)for digital images, a fact sheet and video about the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. To watch the organization's launch event, visit www.endplasticwaste.org (http://www.endplasticwaste.org).



For more information on Project STOP, visit NOVA Chemicals' online media room (http://www.novachem.com/Pages/company/project-stop.aspx) or watch this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjY8pttEtmg&feature=youtu.be).



About NOVA Chemicals



NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life safer, healthier and easier. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned, ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Visit NOVA Chemicals on the Internet at www.novachem.com (http://www.novachem.com/)



