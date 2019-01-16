

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The Turkish Lira firmed against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, after Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged and asserted to maintain the tight monetary policy stance until inflation outlook improves.



The Monetary Policy Committee decided to maintain the key rate unchanged at 24 percent. The decision was in line with expectations.



Even though developments in import prices and domestic demand conditions had improved the inflation outlook considerably, risks on price stability continue to prevail, the bank said in a statement.



Consequently, 'the Committee has decided to maintain the tight monetary policy stance until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement.'



The Lira climbed to 5.3797 against the greenback, its strongest since January 8. The Lira is poised to find resistance around the 5.1 mark.



