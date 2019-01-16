

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported that its fourth-quarter net earnings applicable to common shareholders were $2.32 billion or $6.04 per share, compared to a loss of $2.14 billion or $5.51 per share last year.



During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted and lowered U.S. corporate income tax rates as of January 1, 2018, implemented a territorial tax system and imposed a repatriation tax on deemed repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries. The estimated impact of Tax Legislation was an increase in income tax expense of $4.40 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017.



In Wednesday pre-market trade, GS is trading at $185.62, up $5.71 or 3.17 percent.



Excluding the impact of Tax Legislation, net earnings applicable to common shareholders were $1.86 billion or $4.83 per share, compared to $2.26 billion or $5.68 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $5.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating expenses were $5.15 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, 9% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in operating expenses compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily reflected significantly higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings. The increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 also included $79 million related to the recently adopted revenue recognition standard. These increases were partially offset by lower compensation and benefits expenses.



Net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $516 million compared with $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.



'We are confident that we are well positioned to support an even larger universe of clients, continue to diversify our revenue mix and deliver strong returns for our shareholders in the years ahead,' said David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Net revenues were $8.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $8.12 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter.



Net revenues in Investment Banking were $2.04 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, 5% lower than the fourth quarter of 2017.



Net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $2.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, 2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017.



Net revenues in Investment Management were $1.70 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, 2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017.



On January 15, 2019, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. declared a dividend of $0.80 per common share to be paid on March 28, 2019 to common shareholders of record on February 28, 2019.



