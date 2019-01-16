American Diversified Holdings Corp.: www.TheCBDKlub.com Sets Customer Meetings For CannaCon Seattle 2019 New Logoed Merchandising Divsion will Be Unveiled to Over 12,000 Potential Attendees

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) today announced that www.TheCBDKlub.com has completed all the product design and private label graphic design work for the CannaCon 2019 Trade Show in Seattle Wa. Management has been working closely with our manufacturing supply partner, www.CBDHempExperts.com, to have all samples, labeling, packaging, and collateral marketing material ready way in advance of the show. Pre-Show Marketing via email and direct contact to the shows list of Retail stores, attendees and marketing partners will be ongoing throughout January.

For More information please see www.CannaCon.org/Seattle

Date: January 31st to February 2nd, 2019

www.CannaCon.org/Seattle is one of the largest Cannabis industry event in the United States. Join hundreds of exhibitors and over 12,000 attendees at the global marketplace for education, innovative products, and businesses serving the cannabis industry.

This expo is an interactive gathering of like-minded professionals uniting leading pioneers and entrepreneurs with investors and experts discussing the latest industry developments. Access the next generation of cannabis technology and consumer products while discovering what trends influence the future marketplace of 2019 - and beyond.

www.TheCBDKlub.com will also unveil its merchandising division at the CannaCon show offering hats, t-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, hand bags, coffee and tea cups, drinkware, and other items. All of these fashionable and trendy Logoed items will be offered for sale on the e-commerce platform www.TheCBDKlub.com. Additionally, promotional brochures with pricing and detailed product information will be available to all customers.

Professional photographic sessions have been scheduled using fitness and fashion models in a professional studio environment to promote www.TheCBDKlub.com as a luxury brand in the Cannabis space.

ABOUT www.CBDHEMPEXPERTS.com

www.CBDHempExperts.com is one of the world's largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp derived CBD products. All products are manufactured using the highest quality industrial hemp in FDA registered, insured and GMP compliant facilities. CBD experts are on board to assist partners in product development, graphic design and brand building.

WEB LINKS

www.CannaCon.org/seattle

www.TheCBDKlub.com

www.CBDHEMPExperts.com

Recently, Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research report on the Company. The report includes a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.15 (fifteen cents). The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of ADHC's two operating divisions, www.AuracisMigraine.com (Migraine Bio-Device) and www.TheCBDKlub.com (Cannabis E-commerce Platform). To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.GoldmanResearch.com. The Goldman report features an in-depth analysis of the AURACIS TM patented non-opioid pain management technology using Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation (TENS) to treat severe migraines. This procedure is derived from the OMEGA surgical procedure which has been established as extremely successful in treating severe migraines. "This report will give shareholders and other interested parties and comprehensive picture of both our current operation business, the market environment, and our growth potential, Goldman's has resulted in a $.15 per share stock price estimate as our business develops," commented ADHC. About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffrey analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters. Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. AURACIS TM is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique Ecommerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

Contact:

ADHCinvestor@gmail.com

Tel: 858-259-4534

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/532775/wwwTheCBDKlubcom-Sets-Customer-Meetings-For-CannaCon-Seattle-2019-New-Logoed-Merchandising-Divsion-will-Be-Unveiled-to-Over-12000-Potential-Attendees