

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading mixed.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 94.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 11.00 points. The major averages all closed notably higher, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq soared 117.92 points or 1.7 percent to 7,023.83, the S&P 500 jumped 27.69 points or 1.1 percent to 2,610.30 and the Dow climbed 155.75 points or 0.7 percent to 24,065.59.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retails Sales for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, but down from 0.2 percent recorded last month.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 1.2 percent, versus 1.6 percent in the prior month.



The Beige Book, that is produced roughly two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee is expected at 2.00 pm.



In the corporate sector, Bank of America reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.3 billion, up 208% from prior year, driven by continued strong operating leverage and asset quality, as well as the benefit of tax reform impacting 2018. Earnings per share was $0.70, up 250 percent. Fourth-quarter revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11 percent to $22.7 billion, led by net interest income, reflecting benefits from higher interest rates as well as loan and deposit growth.



Asian shares ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended little changed, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index closing up 0.07 points at 2,570.42 amid the political turmoil surrounding Brexit. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.27 percent to 26,902.10.



Japanese shares dropped from a four-week high. The Nikkei average dropped 112.54 points or 0.55 percent to 20,442.75, while the broader Topix index closed 0.32 percent lower at 1,537.77.



Australian markets eked out modest gains, led by banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 20.60 points or 0.35 percent to 5,835.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 21.90 points or 0.37 percent at 5,893.70.



European shares are trading mixed. France's CAC 40 is climbing 5.63 points or 0.12 percent. Germany's DAX is down 6.36 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is declining 43.25 points or 0.63 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 22.57 points or 0.26 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is down 0.04 percent.



