Cofense Launches MSSP Program to Provide Essential Phishing Defense Capabilities to Small and Midsized Businesses

Program will provide global MSSPs world-class, human-driven anti-phishing offerings that increase attack resiliency and speed response times to stop phishing in its tracks

LEESBURG, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cofense, the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide, launched its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the globe with essential human-driven phishing defense solutions designed to stop active phishing attacks. SMBs are highly susceptible to phishing attacks, and often lack the resources necessary to stop advanced threats. In response, Cofense has partnered with a targeted group of elite service providers to provide their customers the dedicated resources required to strengthen defenses, build attack resiliency and ultimately stop real attacks in progress.

"Phishing remains the top cause of security breaches, and when it comes to leveraging humans to help stop those threats in their tracks, SMBs can face a significant disadvantage compared to enterprises with more resources," said Robert Iannicello, VP of Global Channel Sales at Cofense. "Our MSSP program will arm more small and mid-sized organizations with the necessary tools to build attack resiliency and most importantly, report, respond to and stop active phishing threats. Also, our programs will offer key incentives and pricing designed exclusively for our MSSP partners to ensure their go-to-market success. We look forward to enabling more partners and their customer organizations with the resources needed to thwart phishing attacks across the globe, regardless of company size and scope."

Cofense was first to market in the phishing simulation space and is the most mature phishing defense solution on the market. Since 2008, the company has grown to support over 50 percent of the Fortune 500 and installed Cofense Reporter one-click buttons on over 14 million email inboxes to make it easy for employees to report suspicious emails. Cofense is the only phishing defense solution proven to stop active phishing attacks in their tracks using the power of human intelligence and intuition. By partnering with Cofense, MSSPs will offer the most mature, trusted solution for stopping active phishing attacks. Partners will receive hands-on training on the right cadence of phishing simulations, from basic to more nuanced scenarios, along with tips for measuring results and communicating success to employees at large and corporate leadership. To help respond to phishing attacks quickly AND efficiently, MSSPs will be able to leverage playbooks that create repeatable workflows. There's no need to reinvent the wheel when facing recycled attacks.

MSSP customers will not only experience the necessary training and conditioning to recognize today's most pervasive threats but most importantly be empowered to proactively report suspicious emails in their inboxes, generating a stream of intelligence that gives their organization a clear edge in stopping phishing attacks in progress. ROI and program results can be communicated through board-level reports enabling customers to show value of the security investment to key company stakeholders.

"Cofense's MSSP Program expertly complements our managed IT services to drive transformational results," said Steve Cobb, Senior Technology and Security Fellow at One Source Communications. "By integrating Cofense's SOC and security analysts into our MSSP, we are able to add unparalleled expertise to quickly and efficiently address phishing attacks, which are the number one security concern of our clients."

Clinton Smith, CEO of eSecure, adds, "Cofense's credibility for phishing defense is unmatched, and we are pleased to be their MSSP partner. This cost-effective and customer friendly model will be of great value to our customers and we look forward to expanding their reach to clients who might not otherwise be able to afford a proper phishing defense program."

Designed to be the easiest program to work with, Cofense's MSSP program is an affordable service for SMB's to protect themselves from today's most persistent threats without the upfront investment required of large enterprises. Cofense is seeking interested partners that currently offer a managed security services practice with automated monthly billing, a SOC resource, 24/7 helpdesk and e-ticketing, and monthly security reports. For more information about the program and details on how to enroll, please contact Senior Program Director John McCabe at MSSP@Cofense.com.

About Cofense:

Cofense, formerly PhishMe, is the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise. To learn more, visit https://cofense.com/.

