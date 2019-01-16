SATO Oyj: Boosting customer satisfaction with good maintenance service

SATO Corporation, Press release, 16th Jan 2019 at 4:00 pm

Unce Property Services is SATO Partner of the Year 2018

SATO has selected Unce Property Services as SATO Partner of the Year 2018. One of SATO maintenance partners, Unce is responsible for facility services for 18 SATO buildings and around 900 rental homes.

- Maintenance staff meet our residents on a daily basis and play a vital role as regards the smoothness of their everyday lives, says SATO President and CEO Saku Sipola. - Taking residents into account is a major strength of Unce and therefore we in turn wanted to draw attention to them.

- Satisfaction among SATO residents as regards the building grounds and cleaning has increased in those buildings where Unce started work around a year ago. In addition, our own Customer Service has reported that Unce has adopted our systems very fast and cooperation with the Customer Service is smooth and characterised by great respect for the customer, Sipola continues. - This means we share a common aim in our work: a satisfied customer!





SATO buildings and homes are looked after by 14 maintenance partners in properties where our ownership exceeds 50%. Our aim is to improve residents' service experience even further and therefore we are steering our partners' communications and services in accordance with our Customer First operation model. We monitor the results using the contract indicators developed together with our partners, as well as with the customer satisfaction surveys.

This was already the 14th time for SATO to select the Partner of the Year in order to encourage good players to develop their operations even further. The aim is also to draw attention to partners' positive practices and attitudes.





For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation

Saku Sipola, President & CEO

phone +358 201 34 4001 and +358 40 551 5953, saku.sipola@sato.fi

www.sato.fi/en (http://www.sato.fi/en)



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2017 SATO owned around 25,800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

The SATO Group's net sales in 2017 were EUR 280 million, operating profit EUR 231 million and profit before taxes EUR 185 million. The value of SATO's investment assets was roughly EUR 3.6 billion.

