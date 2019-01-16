Toppan Vintage Launches 'Toppan Merrill' Brand

Leading global financial printing and communications company launches new brand after 2018 acquisitions; pledges to 'Expand Possible' in the communication of mission-critical content

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Vintage, a subsidiary of Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd. and part of Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., the world's leading printing group, announced today the launch of the Toppan Merrill brand, following the recent acquisitions of Merrill Corporation's Capital Markets & Compliance and Marketing & Communications Solutions (MCS) businesses. The new brand represents the company's plans for future global growth and expansion as it solidifies its status as one of the top financial printing, communications and technology companies in the world.

The company's new tagline is 'Expand Possible,' communicating Toppan Merrill's dedication to expand what's possible in the communication of mission-critical content as it continues to evolve to better meet clients' needs across all levels of their business. The new brand reflects Toppan Merrill's continuous commitment to better customer experience, increased productivity and better outcomes.

The company's leading technology solutions, Toppan Merrill Bridge and Toppan Merrill Connect, serve clients' needs in capital markets transactions, regulatory disclosure for corporations, regulatory disclosure for investment management companies, financial services and health insurance marketing and communication.

"With our acquisition of Merrill Corporation's businesses came an opportunity to ensure that we are well-positioned to meet our clients' diverse demands around the world," said Yeo Chee Tong, CEO of Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd. "We feel that the Toppan Merrill brand accurately represents our ability to provide our clients with a responsive partnership, rooted in deep market expertise, and modern agile solutions built around their business needs. We are committed to forward-thinking innovation that ensures speed, precision and accuracy."

About Toppan Merrill

Toppan Merrill, a leader in financial printing and communication solutions, is part of the Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., the world's leading printing group, headquartered in Tokyo with approximately US$14 billion in annual sales. Toppan Merrill has been a pioneer and trusted partner to the financial, legal and corporate communities for five decades, providing secure, innovative solutions to complex content and communications requirements. Through proactive partnerships, unparalleled expertise, continuous innovation and unmatched service, Toppan Merrill delivers a hassle-free experience for mission-critical content for capital markets transactions, financial reporting and regulatory disclosure filings, and marketing and communications solutions for regulated and non-regulated industries.

With global expertise in major capital markets, Toppan Merrill delivers unmatched service around the world.

Learn more at www.toppanmerrill.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807794/Toppan_Merrill_Logo.jpg