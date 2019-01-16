Findit, Inc.: How One Instagrammer Is Getting More Followers: Calvin Corzine Brand Ambassador for Findit

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK: FDIT) and owner of Findit.com, signed on Brand Ambassador Calvin Corzine back in May of 2018. The addition of Calvin Corzine (calvmonster on Findit, @calvmonster on Instagram, @calvincorzineyoga on Facebook) was to assist Findit in gaining additional popularity by reaching some of Calvin's followers on Facebook and Instagram through his posts on Findit. At the time, Findit was exploring Calvin Corzine and one other possible brand ambassador - both of whom are in the Yoga community in the Los Angeles area. In May of 2018, both individuals had over 20,000 followers on Instagram and both had under 28,000.

Since bringing on Calvin Corzine, Findit has been receiving @calvmonster's posts on Instagram and posting similar posts on Findit through findit.com/calvmonster. Once the post is live in Findit, the post is often shared to the Facebook page @calvincorzineyoga along with Pinterest, Twitter, Google + and Tumblr. Not every post is shared to all of these social networking or blog sites but most are shared to one or more.

Since the addition of Calvin Corzine joining Findit, Findit has been monitoring the number of followers @calvmonster has on Instagram compared to the number of followers the other party Findit was considering bringing on to Findit as a brand ambassador but did not. @calvmonster has seen an increase in followers since joining Findit and having the same or similar posts done on his Findit account that were done on his Instagram account. His followers have increased to over 40,000 followers from approximately 28,000 followers. The other Instagrammer is still under 25,000. The number of total posts done in Instagram at the time of this release from @calvmonster is 484 compared to 609 of the other candidate that Findit considered but did not follow through on at that time.

The increase of followers in @calvmonster Instagram account can be due to other circumstances in addition to Findit. Findit may have had nothing to do with this increase, but since joining and replicating the posts in Findit that are done in Instagram, the number of followers compared to the other Instagrammer has increased over 12,000 for a total of 40,300 followers at the time of this release. From 11/29/2018 to 1/16/2019, @calvmonster has seen an increase of 1400 followers and has done 24 posts since the 29th, resulting in an increase of 58 followers per post.

Findit, coupled with other social networking accounts that members have, is an additional way to reach more people. The addition of Findit to anyone's social networking marketing strategy not only is easy, but provides more benefit to the member. Not everyone is everywhere; not every person has the same social networks, and not every person has multiple social networking accounts. Some people may have one, some may have none, some may have few, others may have many. Because of this fact, placing yourself where people can find you without even looking for you gives you the best chance at capturing their attention in such a way that they want to see more of you and then begin to follow you on Findit and your other social accounts that can include Instagram and Facebook.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrT5SJaYqo0

Findit is a social networking content management platform that is utilized by individuals, businesses and musicians and is growing. The open platform provides exposure to Findit members from anyone who visits the site. What makes Findit unique is visitors do not need to sign in to see content that members' post and that Google and other search engines have full access to the content posted in Findit so all content on Findit can be indexed in Google search results.

Findit is currently developing its newly revised Findit App that will be available on Android in Google Play Store and IOS in the Apple App store. The upcoming launch of the New App could result in an increase in new members joining to gain more exposure through Findit.

Findit Does Not Sell Members' Data To Third Parties

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "Findit is looking forward to other Instagrammers joining Findit and posting similar content with fresh vibrant pictures and video in their Findit posts so that they can reach more people with their message and increase the number of followers they have in Instagram, Facebook and in Findit. Members of Findit can provide a link in each Findit post to their Instagram account if they want to point people over to Instagram to get more followers. At Findit, we simply provide our members with a turnkey platform where each member can have his or her very own site within Findit. They can select their own unique Findit Vanity URL address and then post the content they want in the separate verticals in Findit. No developers are needed and writing code is not required. On Findit, once a member posts content, anyone can share it to other social sites and Google and other search engines can crawl the content and index it. We have over 7 billion people in the world and the majority of people are still not on Facebook or Instagram and cannot see what you post on those sites without joining. With all the controversy surrounding Facebook recently about selling members' data, Findit provides a safe place for anyone in the world to see the content posted to Findit without having to join. Although it is sometimes very gratifying and also important to have a certain number of followers on Instagram and Twitter to monetize what you are posting on social sites - if reaching the greatest number of people is your true goal, Findit's open platform does not keep anyone out. The new app will, however, have privacy settings in place if you do not want a post to be public."

The Benefits Of Setting Up Your Findit 'Site' Are The Following:

1. Findit content can be seen and shared by anyone.

2. Findit content can be crawled by all search engines, creating organic indexing in Google, Yahoo and Bing.

3. Findit provides every member the option of owning their own unique Findit Vanity URL address or addresses, that are currently $7.95 a year to market their brand and destination the same way they would a website at a fraction of the cost with tangible results.

To set up your free Findit "site" go to Findit.com. To reserve your Findit Vanity URL address go to https://www.findit.com/Home/Keywords

Findit, where we develop the tools and offer the services you need to reach more people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hftQ0pouXyM&t=74s

About Brand Ambassador Calvin Corzine aka @calvmonster

Calvin Corzine is a highly trained Yoga Instructor in Los Angeles, California. He currently teaches at YogaWorks (YOGA) in Santa Monica, California as well as an online course at alomoves.com. Calvin has developed a strong following among students in the Los Angeles area teaching at YogaWorks; his classes often have 50+ students taking his Vinyasa Flow Classes Level 2 and Level 2-3 along with Yin classes. Calvin has a vibrant personality that appeals to a wide demographic of people that he gets to share his knowledge of health and wellness with on a daily basis. By having Calvin posting several times each week through his www.Findit.com/calvmonster site, Findit is having more visitors come to Calvin's posts and share those from Findit which in turn creates brand awareness for Findit which we are hopeful will bring on new members to Findit that will want to post through Findit like calvmonster to reach a wider audience.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc. owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

