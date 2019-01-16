A leading market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their market intelligence report for a logistics and transportation industry client

At present, companies the logistics and transportation industryare under the constant pressure to remain competitive and deliver high-quality services to their customers. They are consistently struggling to gauge the existing market opportunities due to the lack of in-depth knowledge about the topography and geographic limitations, roadways, air transport, and specific ports that affect the growth of the logistics and transportation industry. Companies are struggling to identify ways to gain accurate market knowledge and analyze the existing or prospective market, customers, challenges and the growth potential for new products and services.

The business challenge:The client is one of the leading companies in the logistics and transportation industry with an annual revenue of $13 billion. Fluctuating fuel costs, import/export restrictions, and evolving market trends were affecting the bottom line of the business. Despite realizing the need to conduct a comprehensive analysis of various cost-effective factors they were unable to analyze transportation costs, repair costs, key performance indicators on suppliers and carriers, and maintenance trends. However, the client realized that such trends and market fluctuations can be utilized for the benefit of the organization if they leverage market intelligence solutions effectively. This compelled the logistics and transportation industry client to approach experts at Infiniti Research to gain a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of their competitors, emerging trends and demand fluctuations, and better position their products to meet customers' requirements. They also wanted to enhance their operational efficiency, increase revenues, and foster better collaboration among trading partners companies.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "It is vital for companies to acquire insights offered by market intelligence solutions to develop customized products and marketing communication materials that can help customers to distinguish your brand from competitors."

The solution offered:Themarket intelligence report devised by experts at Infiniti Research provided a holistic view of the market and customers' requirements to the logistics and transportation industry company that enabled them to take tactical and strategic decisions. They were able to identify process gaps and devise robust strategies to mitigate potential risks. Moreover, the market intelligence report helped the logistics and transportation industry client to identify transportation costs, repair costs, key performance indicators on suppliers and carriers, and current market trends. This increased their consistency, reliability, and responsiveness across business processes and operations. The market intelligence solutions also helped the organization to adopt a customer-centric approach, work closely with their target market, drive customer loyalty and better logistics services management.

Infiniti Research's market intelligence solutions helped the client to:

Devise robust strategies to mitigate potential risks.

Identify transportation costs, repair costs, key performance indicators on suppliers and carriers.

Infiniti Research's market intelligence solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving profit margins and building better customer experiences.

Increasing consistency, reliability, and responsiveness across business processes and operations.

