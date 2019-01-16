Cannabis Compliance Inc: CCI has been retained by Waterloo Brewing to obtain Cannabis Licence

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Compliance Inc., (CCI) of Toronto, Ontario is pleased to announce they have partnered with Waterloo Brewing to help them obtain their Research and standard Processing Licence to develop cannabis-infused beverages.

"CCI is working with Waterloo Brewing on the early stages of the application process and we are confident that we will help them achieve their desired licenses in time to be an active player in this growing sector of the cannabis industry", said Brian Wagner, CEO and Founder, Cannabis Compliance Inc. "We are here to guide our clients through the early stages of the licensing process and for the many Health Canada requirements thereafter."

CCI offers end to end business solutions for cannabis companies large and small. Our team brings with them years of experience in the quality, regulatory, security and cultivation sectors, and supports manufacturers and retailers through regulatory challenges. As the world's largest and most experienced consulting agency in the cannabis industry, our subject matter experts lend credibility and efficiencies to cannabis stakeholders.

George Croft, President and CEO, Waterloo Brewing "We are delighted to be partnering with CCI to obtain our Research and Standard Processing licenses. The combination of CCI expertise in cannabis regulations and our reputation for producing high-quality beverages, positions us for success in the future cannabis infused beverage sector.

Some estimates suggest the value of the Cannabis-infused beverage market to be $1.5 billion and Waterloo Brewing is gearing up to deliver significant value for their investors when the infused beverage market opens for business in the fall of 2019.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick Brewing Co. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Brick utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

About Cannabis Compliance Inc.

Cannabis Compliance Inc. is the largest full-service Cannabis consulting firm in Canada who provides subject matter expertise on compliance in adherence with country specific Cannabis regulations. CCI's core offering spans from licensing applications through to quality assurance, cultivation, business planning, security and facility design and medical import/export in Canada and in more than 20 countries. One of CCI's core mandates is to find and train talent, through our recruiting services and competency-based courses.